

CTV Vancouver





Police are appealing to a hit-and-run driver to come forward after a collision that killed a pedestrian in East Vancouver early Thursday morning.

A passerby found the victim, a 39-year-old Vancouver man, seriously injured on Kingsway near Glen Drive shortly after 3 a.m.

"Information gathered so far indicates that a vehicle was heading east on Kingsway when it struck the pedestrian and then left the scene," Sgt. Jason Robillard said in a news release. "The driver has not been identified."

The victim was rushed to hospital for treatment, but died shortly after arriving.

Hours after the collision, police put out a statement urging the driver – or anyone else with information on the hit-and-run – to reach out to authorities.

Collision investigators believe the vehicle involved would have front-end damage, including a broken headlight.

Anyone who knows anything about the fatal crash is asked to call Vancouver police at 604-717-3012, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if they wish to remain anonymous.