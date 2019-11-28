VANCOUVER -- A pedestrian has been killed in Abbotsford and police have closed roads in all directions in the area.

Shortly after 5 a.m., Abbotsford police say they were called to the intersection of Peardonville and Clearbrook roads following reports of a collision.

A woman in her 40s was hit by a pick-up truck. She was taken to hospital and has since died from her injuries, police say.

The driver of the truck stayed on scene and is co-operating with police. She was not injured.

Investigators are still on scene to determine the cause of the crash but impairment is not considered to be a factor.

As of 7:40 a.m., road closures were still in effect in the area.

Police say names will not be released at this time.

"We offer our condolences to the deceased woman's family and friends," Abbotsford police said in a news release.

This is a developing story and will be updated if more information becomes available

AbbyPD on-scene of fatal collision involving pedestrian which occurred at 5:07 am at Clearbrook Rd & Peardonville Rd. The pedestrian, a woman in her 40's, has succumbed to her injuries. The dri remained on scene and she is cooperating with police.

Expect road closures pic.twitter.com/0Kt6gBAcbP — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) November 28, 2019