

CTV News Vancouver





A pedestrian was struck and killed by a commercial vehicle along Highway 1 in Abbotsford Thursday evening.

Police said they when they arrived at the incident on Highway 1 near Clearbrook Avenue, they determined that the commercial vehicle was heading west when it hit a pedestrian in the road.

The pedestrian was a man in his 50s and was reported dead at the scene. The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries but has since been released.

Traffic was closed along the highway between McCallum and Clearbrook roads for around seven hours Thursday night, but DriveBC posted on Twitter the road was reopened at around 2 a.m.

Fraser Valley Traffic Services, British Columbia Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement Unit and the BC Coroners' Service are all working to investigate the incident.