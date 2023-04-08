Pedestrian killed by semi-truck in Burnaby

Vancouver -

A 62-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed by a semi-truck Friday night, police say.

The collision occurred just after 7 p.m. eastbound on Marine Way in Burnaby.

The incident is under investigation by the Burnaby RCMP’s criminal collision investigation team.

At this time the police have not released any details about how the crash happened.

The eastbound lanes on Marine Way between Nelson Avenue and Byrne Road were closed for several hours Friday.