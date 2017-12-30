The 27-year-old woman struck and killed by a Canada Post vehicle on Wednesday was studying in B.C. to be a licensed nurse, and now her friends and family are raising money to send her body back to India.

Esthersita "Esther" Anthonyraj Achari was hit by a Canada Post transport truck at Garden City Road and Sea Island Way in Richmond around 2 p.m. just two days after celebrating Christmas. She was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but did not survive.

"We thought it was a horrible joke that somebody was trying to play on us," said her cousin Shathesh Kuhendrarajah. "Like, why did this happen to her of all people?"

Anthonyraj Achari had just gotten a residency placement in a long-term care facility in Richmond, a job her cousin said she loved. She worked as a nurse in India, but was studying to get the equivalent licensing to become an RN in B.C.

She was almost there, with only a few exams left to write in the new year.

Friends at a memorial on Friday remembered her as energetic and ambitious.

"Right up until the end, she was making her dreams come true," said Niji Jose. "Then all of a sudden this untimely tragedy happened."

"Esther was an amazing lady," said her roommate Anthony Wachira. "She was the most generous person I have ever met."

Her parents live in Mumbai in an apartment she was going to help pay for. Kuhendrarajah said she was their main source of income.

"She struggled to come to Canada," he said. "Her parents sold off everything they had to send her here."

Now, Kuhendrarajah has started an online fundraising campaign with help from the Thamil Cultural Society of B.C. to raise the $8,000-$10,000 needed to send her body back home.

Her father is a pastor, and the family wants to give her a proper burial.

"The worst thing is he's performed funerals for orphans who have died on the streets of India," Kuhendrarajah said. "And for him not to be able to see his daughter or be able to have a funeral with her is what's heart wrenching for me."

Meanwhile, her friends in Canada are hoping for answers.

Police are still investigating what led to the crash, but say speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

Kuhendrarajah saw Anthonyraj Achari for the last time on Christmas Day, when she came to his family's home in Surrey to celebrate.

"Those last moments with her, if I knew it was going to be the last moments I would have cherished them more," he said.

Friends gather to mourn the loss of 27 y/o Esthersita Anthonyraj Achari. She died after being hit in #Richmond by a Canada post semi truck Wednesday afternoon. More tonight at 11:30 @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/YTra6zfFbr — Allison Tanner (@AllisonM_Tanner) December 30, 2017

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Allison Tanner