

CTV Vancouver





A pedestrian has died following a serious collision in Delta Saturday night.

It happened just before midnight on River Road and 72 Avenue, which was closed for several hours while officers investigated.

A charter bus was on scene along with an SUV, and police have not released information about the collision.

Officers on scene confirmed to CTV News they were trying to contact the victim’s next of kin.

A Delta Police spokesperson said a driver remained on scene and is cooperating but did not release any other details Sunday.

TRAXX Coachlines could not be reached for comment.