VANCOUVER -- A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle in a Surrey intersection early Wednesday morning, local Mounties say.

According to Surrey RCMP, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 17 and Bridgeview Drive shortly before 6:30 a.m.

A pedestrian was hit in the intersection and died from his injuries. No additional details were given about the victim.

Police say the driver stayed on scene and is co-operating with officers while they investigate.

The area is closed to traffic and members of the criminal collision investigation and collision analysis teams are expected to be on scene for several hours.

Anyone with information or dash cam video is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be sent anonymously to Crime Stoppers.