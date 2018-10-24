

CTV Vancouver





Delta police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a pickup truck Tuesday night.

The cause of the crash hasn't been determined, but authorities said it should serve as a reminder to both drivers and pedestrians to be extra cautious as the days get shorter.

“Pedestrians should wear bright or reflective clothing, or carry a light if possible, and should be aware that drivers may not see them," Delta police spokesperson Cris Leykauf said in a statement.

"Drivers should keep an eye out for pedestrians and cyclists, particularly in intersections and when making turns.”

The victim, a 44-year-old Surrey man, was struck around 7:30 p.m. by a Dodge Ram that was exiting a parking lot on 120 Street.

He was rushed to hospital, but couldn't be saved. Police said his family has been notified of his death.

The driver remained at the scene and is fully co-operating with their investigation.