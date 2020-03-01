VANCOUVER -- A 20-year-old man was taken to hospital in serious condition after an early morning collision on Vancouver's Burrard Street Bridge Sunday.

The incident occurred shortly after 3 a.m., according to Vancouver police, who said they believe the man was walking in the southbound traffic lanes on the downtown side of the bridge.

A vehicle swerved out of the way to avoid hitting him, but it collided with another vehicle that did hit him, police said.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the pedestrian remained on scene and was co-operative with police, who say neither speed nor alcohol are believed to have contributed to the collision.

Police are asking the driver who swerved, as well as anyone who may have dash cam video of the incident to contact the Vancouver Police Department's Collision Investigation Unit at 604-717-3012.