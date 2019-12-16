VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Surrey say a pedestrian is in serious condition after being hit by a car early Monday morning.

The collision happened in Cloverdale near 188th Street and 56B Avenue at about 7:30 a.m., Mounties say. The female pedestrian has been taken to hospital.

The area where the crash happened is expected to be closed "for an extended period of time" while police investigate.

"We are asking motorists to use an alternate route on their morning commute," Surrey RCMP said in a news release, adding that the driver stayed on scene and is co-operating with them. They have not indicated what might have caused the crash or whether the pedestrian was in a crosswalk when she was hit.

This is the second time a pedestrian has been hit in the city over the past few days. On Saturday, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver on Scott Road.

That collision happened at about 5 p.m. and while the man was taken to hospital by ambulance, he died of his injuries. The driver stayed on scene and was later taken to hospital with minor injuries.

In October, ICBC warned that the number of pedestrians hurt in crashes almost doubles between that month and January as the days get shorter and weather gets wetter.

Over the past five years, an average of 1,200 pedestrians were injured during that four-month period, up from the 670 injured from May to August.

"Even when drivers proceed with caution, it's hard to see pedestrians at this time of year when visibility is poor," Lindsay Matthews, ICBC's vice-president of public affairs, said in a news release. "Please focus on the road and leave your phone alone."

Anyone with information about either of the Surrey incidents is asked to call local RCMP at 604-599-0502.