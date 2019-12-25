SURREY -- One person is recovering in hospital after they were struck while crossing the street near the Surrey-Delta border on Christmas Eve.

Surrey RCMP were called to 96 Avenue near 120 Street at 9p.m. Tuesday night.

When they arrived, they found one person suffering from what they describe as “serious and potentially life-threatening injuries.”

The pedestrian was rushed to Royal Columbian Hospital; the driver remained at the scene.

“The driver is sober,” said Const. Niels Hermes as he stood at the crash scene Tuesday night.

RCMP believe the pedestrian was not in a marked crosswalk at the time.

“I do see a lot of pedestrians run across the road here and it doesn’t help when the roads are blacked out with wet pavement,” said Hermes.

He’s urging drivers to slow down and be vigilant, especially in the wet winter weather.

“Also, with pedestrians, wear some reflective clothing. Be seen," Hermes said. "Use the crosswalks and cross the road legally as well.”

96 Avenue was shut down for several hours as crash investigators combed through the scene.

Those who work and live nearby say the area is notorious for crashes.

“I got hit on a bike up there about, going on four years now,” said Mike Kelly as he pointed to the intersection.

He says he is extra cautious when crossing the street even when he has the right of way.

“It’s pretty busy up here. People run the lights all the time,” said Kelly.

The latest ICBC crash data shows there were 378 crashes at 96 Avenue and 120 Street between 2013 and 2017.

There were five pedestrian-related accidents in that time period as well.

“It is not that safe compared to other intersections, I would say, just because the intersection is really wide and the speed limit is 60 kilometres as well,” said Nadish Bhanot as he waited at the bus stop.

Bhanot worked at the Shell gas station at the intersection for several years.

He says he witnessed numerous accidents, some quite serious.

There is a red light camera installed at the intersection, but those who frequent the area say they’ve never seen it work.

Anyone with information about the Christmas Eve crash is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be reported anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.