Pedestrian in hospital after being hit by semi-trailer in Richmond
Police respond to a collision that put a pedestrian in hospital Wednesday afternoon in Richmond, B.C.
CTV Vancouver
Published Wednesday, December 27, 2017 3:55PM PST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 27, 2017 3:56PM PST
Mounties are investigating a collision in Richmond, B.C. that left a pedestrian in hospital with critical injuries Wednesday afternoon.
Cpl. Dennis Hwang said the patient was struck by a semi-trailer near Garden City Road and Sea Island Way shortly after 2 p.m.
"The pedestrian is suffering from life threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital," Hwang told CTV News in an email.
The cause of the accident has not been confirmed.
Hwang said the area around the crash scene has been temporarily closed to traffic, and recommended that drivers find alternative routes.