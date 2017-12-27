

CTV Vancouver





Mounties are investigating a collision in Richmond, B.C. that left a pedestrian in hospital with critical injuries Wednesday afternoon.

Cpl. Dennis Hwang said the patient was struck by a semi-trailer near Garden City Road and Sea Island Way shortly after 2 p.m.

"The pedestrian is suffering from life threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital," Hwang told CTV News in an email.

The cause of the accident has not been confirmed.

Hwang said the area around the crash scene has been temporarily closed to traffic, and recommended that drivers find alternative routes.