

CTV Vancouver





A man in his 40s is dead after he was struck by a bus in Delta Saturday night.

The incident took place shortly before 11:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of River Road in the Tilbury area.

According a statement issued by Delta police Monday, the bus was travelling east at the time.

The pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene, appears to have been struck while attempting to cross River Road.

Authorities have not commented on the cause of the collision, but hinted in the release that poor visibility may have been a factor, saying it was dark and rainy at the time.

The bus driver remained at the scene. There were no passengers onboard.

Investigators said they are not releasing the victim's identity as next of kin have yet to be notified.

“Delta Police are very troubled to experience a second pedestrian fatality in our city in less than a week,” said police spokesperson Cris Leykauf. “We also had another instance on the weekend where a driver struck a pedestrian in North Delta, fortunately resulting only in a minor injury.”

In the meantime, police are urging pedestrians who go out at night to wear lights or reflective clothing so they can be easily seen and drivers to be aware of how shorter days and darker conditions during the winter months can reduce visibility.

Anyone with information about Saturday's collision is asked to contact investigators at 604-946-4411.