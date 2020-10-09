VANCOUVER -- A pedestrian was taken to hospital in critical condition Friday afternoon after a crash in Vancouver's South Granville neighbourhood.

Around 4:30 p.m., a truck went off the road at the intersection of Granville Street and 11th Avenue, colliding with the Purdy's Chocolates store on the corner.

BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News one person was taken to hospital in critical condition as a result of the crash.

A witness told CTV News they saw the patient, who appeared to be conscious and moving their limbs.

In video from the scene, both the truck and an SUV appeared to have significant damage to their front-ends, and the chocolate shop's display window was smashed.