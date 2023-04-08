Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by impaired driver, police say

Vancouver -

A woman is in critical condition after being struck by an impaired driver in the Downtown Eastside Saturday morning, the Vancouver Police Department says.

Just before 1 a.m., officers were flagged down and told a woman was hit by a car and was lying on the road near Main and East Hastings streets, Const. Tania Visintin writes in an email to CTV News. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital and is still there.

Police located the driver nearby, whose blood alcohol concentration was over twice the legal limit, the VPD writes on Twitter. He is now facing impaired driving charges.

The VPD’s collision investigation unit is currently investigating the incident.