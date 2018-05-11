

CTV Vancouver





Mounties in Surrey are investigating an early-morning collision that left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries Friday.

According to police, the woman was struck by a BMW at King George Boulevard and 64 Avenue. Officers were called to the scene sometime between 5:30 and 6 a.m.

The victim, whose identity hasn't been revealed, was taken to Royal Columbian Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators believe she was jaywalking at the time of the collision.

The RCMP's Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service has been called in.

The BMW driver remained at the scene.