Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car in Surrey
Police were called to King George Boulevard and 64 Avenue in Surrey after a young pedestrian was struck on Friday, May 11, 2018.
CTV Vancouver
Published Friday, May 11, 2018 9:06AM PDT
Last Updated Friday, May 11, 2018 11:03AM PDT
Mounties in Surrey are investigating an early-morning collision that left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries Friday.
According to police, the woman was struck by a BMW at King George Boulevard and 64 Avenue. Officers were called to the scene sometime between 5:30 and 6 a.m.
The victim, whose identity hasn't been revealed, was taken to Royal Columbian Hospital in critical condition.
Investigators believe she was jaywalking at the time of the collision.
The RCMP's Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service has been called in.
The BMW driver remained at the scene.