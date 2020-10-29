VANCOUVER -- Vancouver police are asking the public for help identifying the driver and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash early Thursday morning that left a pedestrian in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Hastings and Columbia streets, according to a news release from the Vancouver Police Department.

The VPD said a vehicle was travelling west on Hastings "at a high rate of speed" and crossed the centre line into oncoming traffic. The vehicle hit a pedestrian in the east crosswalk and continued without stopping, police said.

The pedestrian, a 47-year-old man from Vancouver was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and is now in intensive care, according to VPD.

Police said they believe the vehicle involved is a grey BMW 3-series with a model year between 1992 and 1998. It would have damage near the front bumper and driver's side turn signal as a result of the collision, police said.

“This driver will be making attempts to hide their vehicle,” said VPD spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin in the department's release. “If you know someone who owns a car like this and they are suddenly no longer driving it or parking in their usual spot, please contact police.”

Investigators are also asking anyone who may have dash cam video from the area between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. to contact the VPD collision unit at 604-717-3012.