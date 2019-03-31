Pedestrian hit by vehicle in South Vancouver
CTV News Vancouver
Published Sunday, March 31, 2019 3:14PM PDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 31, 2019 3:15PM PDT
A portion of Victoria Drive near Marine Drive was closed to traffic Sunday afternoon after a vehicle struck a pedestrian near the intersection.
The incident occurred around 1 p.m. the victim was transported to hospital with undetermined injuries, according to Vancouver police.
Victoria Drive was closed in both directions, and multiple westbound lanes of Marine Drive were also closed as police investigated.
