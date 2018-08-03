

The province's police watchdog says a pedestrian struck by an RCMP cruiser nearly five months ago has died in hospital.

The man, who police said was in his late 20s, was hit at about 10:30 p.m. on March 13 at the intersection of the Sea to Sky Highway and Garibaldi Way in Squamish.

Few details are known about the crash, but the RCMP said at the time that the officer behind the wheel was on duty in an unmarked SUV, but was not responding to a call. The Mountie called in the accident and tried to provide medical assistance to the pedestrian, police said.

He was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, where he remained for months. The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. said it was notified of his death this week. He has not been publicly identified.

Investigators have been in contact with the man's family, and its investigation into the collision continues.

The IIO is B.C.'s independent civilian oversight agency of police forces within the province. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in death or serious harm, even if there are no allegations of wrongdoing.