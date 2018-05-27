

CTV Vancouver





A young man was killed in an overnight collision on Cambie Street.

Const. Jason Doucette with the Vancouver police said a blue SUV travelling northbound between 19th Avenue and 20th Avenue struck the 25-year-old just after 3 a.m. Sunday.

The man was rushed to hospital, but died of his injuries. This is the fourth fatal pedestrian collision in Vancouver this year.

Doucette said the driver is a 39-year-old woman from Richmond who is cooperating with police. She was not injured, and police say it does not appear she was impaired.

Investigators would like to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who was driving in the area at the time and has dash-cam footage. The Vancouver Police Department can be reached at 604-717-3012.