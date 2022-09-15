Pedestrian fighting for life in hospital after suspected hit-and-run in Vancouver
Vancouver police are investigating a suspected hit-and-run that left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries.
The collision happened just before 9 p.m. Wednesday night on Clark Drive near Grant Street.
The pedestrian is now fighting for their life in hospital, but the details of their injuries have not been released.
Clark Drive is a very busy street and so police are appealing to the public for help to track the driver responsible down.
The road was shut down for several hours Wednesday night as crash reconstruction analysts assessed the scene.
A pair of sneakers and other belongings could be seen in the middle of the road.
Oluwa Toni Araoye says he saw the victim before first responders arrived.
“I was walking down the alley. I saw somebody in the middle of the road, and he wasn't breathing. And there was blood from his head on the ground, and there's two people talking to him,” said Araoye as he returned to the crime scene Thursday morning.
He says he and other witnesses were concerned because it looked like the victim, who appeared to be a man, may not survive.
“I was freaked out. Is he still alive? Like what's going on? And they said he's breathing, but I could tell they were freaked out. So I was hoping, you know, that the ambulance would get there in time,” Araoye told CTV News.
Araoye says he’s been praying for the victim ever since.
“I hope he's gonna be safe. I hope drivers will be safe out there. Life is precious,” he said.
The driver responsible left behind their side-view mirror.
It will be a key part of the investigation as it will likely give investigators more information about the make and model.
“A black vehicle fled the scene, which will be missing a side-view mirror. Please call 604-717-3012 with any info,” tweeted Vancouver police.
The Vancouver Police Department is expected to provide more information Thursday morning.
Clark Drive has since fully reopened to traffic.
