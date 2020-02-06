VANCOUVER -- A pedestrian has died following a crash in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Thursday.

Police initially provided few details other than to say the incident at Powell Street and Jackson Avenue was fatal.

A news release elaborated on the situation, saying the incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. A woman in her 60s was crossing the street near the intersection of Powell Street and Jackson Avenue when she was struck by a cement truck, Vancouver police said.

Paramedics attended, but were unable to revive her, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Visible at the scene was what appeared to be a body covered in a yellow tarp.

A Lafarge cement truck was parked near the intersection.

Vancouver police investigation teams are in the area of Oppenheimer Park as they investigate.

Police said the driver of the cement truck remained at the scene and has been co-operating with them. They said they don't believe speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision and either witnessed it or may have dash cam footage of it is asked to call investigators at 604-717-3012.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Steve Hughes