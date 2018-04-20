

CTV Vancouver





Police in New Westminster say a pedestrian is dead after he was hit by a semi-truck near the Queensborough Friday.

According to Sgt. Jeff Scott, the collision occurred in or near a crosswalk in the area of Boyd and Wood streets.

Scott said reconstruction crews and forensics experts are on scene trying to determine exactly what happened, but that a preliminary investigation suggests the man was on a skateboard when he was struck.

The truck driver remained at the scene and is co-operating with police.

Officers will also speak with witnesses and are searching for any available surveillance video of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 604-525-5411.