Pedestrian fatally struck by semi-truck in New Westminster
A skateboard is seen on the road after a man was struck by a semi-truck near the Queensborough Bridge in New Westminster on Friday, April 20, 2018.
CTV Vancouver
Published Friday, April 20, 2018 5:08PM PDT
Police in New Westminster say a pedestrian is dead after he was hit by a semi-truck near the Queensborough Friday.
According to Sgt. Jeff Scott, the collision occurred in or near a crosswalk in the area of Boyd and Wood streets.
Scott said reconstruction crews and forensics experts are on scene trying to determine exactly what happened, but that a preliminary investigation suggests the man was on a skateboard when he was struck.
The truck driver remained at the scene and is co-operating with police.
Officers will also speak with witnesses and are searching for any available surveillance video of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 604-525-5411.