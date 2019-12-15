VANCOUVER -- A man has died after he was struck by a car on Saturday evening as he was crossing Scott Road in Surrey.

The collision happened at around 5 p.m. on Saturday in the 7100 block of Scott Road. Surrey RCMP said the man was taken to hospital by ambulance, but died of his injuries.

Northbound lanes of Scott Road between 71 Avenue and 72 Avenue were closed Sunday morning.

Police say the driver of the car remained at the scene and later went to hospital with minor injuries. Early indications are that speed and alcohol were not a factor, but police are still investigating the collision and ask anyone who witnessed it to call 604-599-0502.