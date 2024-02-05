VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Pedestrian dies after being hit by train in New Westminster, police investigating

    A photo shows the back of a New Westminster police officer's jacket. (Twitter, New Westminster Police Department) A photo shows the back of a New Westminster police officer's jacket. (Twitter, New Westminster Police Department)
    One person has died after being hit by a train in New Westminster Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

    The fatal collision happened around 3:30 p.m. near Spruce Street and Brunette Avenue.

    "The New Westminster Police Department is liaising with our public safety partners, including the railway companies. The name of the deceased has not been released," police said in a news release.

    Spruce Street has been closed to traffic in both directions.

    Police say anyone who witnessed the incident and needs support can contact the victim assistance unit at 604-529-2525.

