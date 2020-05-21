VANCOUVER -- A pedestrian has died after a deadly hit-and-run in Surrey Thursday, Surrey RCMP say.

Mounties say Emergency Health Services was told at about 3:30 a.m. that an unconscious man was in the middle of the road in the Bridgeview area, near 132 Street and 115 Avenue.

"Despite all efforts to save the man’s life, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene of the collision," RCMP said in a news release.

"The involved vehicle and driver did not remain at the scene of the collision."

Surrey RCMP's Criminal Collision Investigation Team arrived on scene around 6 a.m.

The area, which is not far from Bolivar Park, is relatively industrial but is not far from some homes.

Traffic is being detoured as police investigate and the area is expected to be closed for several hours.

So far, there is no description of a suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers.