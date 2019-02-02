A pedestrian is in hospital fighting for their life after getting struck in Richmond.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. Saturday near Alderbridge Way and No. 3 Road.

Richmond RCMP said the pedestrian was not on the road at when they were hit by a Volkswagen Beetle.

The vehicle's passenger-side is badly destroyed, causing its tire to come off the rims and land on the other side of the road.

"The debris field is widespread and requires a large area to be cordoned off," explained Cpl. Dennis Hwang.

Roads have been closed for several hours and are expected to re-open late afternoon.