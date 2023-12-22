Pedestrian critically injured after crash in Surrey

A pedestrian was taken to hospital with critical injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in Surrey early Friday morning.

Mounties were called to the intersection of 176 Street and 64 Avenue in the Cloverdale neighbourhood at approximately 5:53 a.m. Paramedics transported the victim to Royal Columbian Hospital, the Surrey RCMP said.

The detachment's criminal collision investigation team has been called to investigate the crash. Speed and impairment are not believed to be factors in the collision, according to investigators.

Police say 176 Street will be closed to southbound traffic at 64 Avenue until further notice.

Anyone with information, including dash cam footage in the area of 64 Avenue and 176 Street, is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.