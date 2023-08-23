Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by bus in South Vancouver

One person was taken to hospital in critical condition Wednesday morning after being struck by a bus in South Vancouver.

The Vancouver Police Department says it’s investigating a “serious collision” involving a pedestrian at East 41st Avenue and Fleming Street.

“Motorists are asked to avoid the area until further notice,” the VPD wrote on social media, shortly after 7 a.m.

#Vantraffic: #VPD is investigating a serious collision involving a pedestrian on East 41st Ave at Fleming Street.



Motorists are asked to avoid the area until further notice. pic.twitter.com/2IpsDrJS0z — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) August 23, 2023

Photos taken at the scene of the crash Wednesday morning show a public bus with a smashed front window. TransLink confirmed in an email to CTV News that it’s aware of “an incident” on 41st Avenue Tuesday morning involving a Coast Mountain bus—the transit agency’s largest operating company.

TransLink directed all further questions to police.

When CTV News reached out to the VPD for more information, spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin responded that “the investigation is ongoing” but did not provide further details.