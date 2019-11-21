The Peak of Christmas® at Grouse Mountain

November 22, 2019 - January 5, 2020

grousemountain.com/christmas

Experience the magic of Christmas at Vancouver's North Pole. As the snow falls and the lights twinkle around you, explore all that Grouse Mountain has to offer this holiday season. Santa and his reindeer are waiting for you to come up and visit, and if you're lucky you might see the elves who have been hard at work transforming the mountaintop into a Christmas wonderland!

Purchase a Mountain Admission Ticket or book in for Breakfast with Santa for single-day access to the Peak of Christmas activities! For year-round access to our Skyride, mountaintop activities and the Peak of Christmas, consider buying an Annual Pass.

A MOUNTAIN FULL OF CHRISTMAS MAGIC:

Santa's Workshop: Meet Santa in person to share those holiday wishes. Photos available by donation with all proceeds benefiting BC Children's Hospital Foundation. Daily from noon-8pm

Light Walk: Be awestruck by the glow of light against a majestic mountain backdrop. Walk amongst the fir and spruce around Blue Grouse Lake where stunning light installations bring radiance to the winter night. From a light tunnel to lanterns, marvel at the beauty as snow crunches under foot. Daily from dusk-10pm

Sliding Zone: Get your snow carpet rental* and…slide! It’s the Sliding Zone, providing designated lanes and groomed terrain perfect for sliding. Whoosh! Perfect for the child in all of us. Snow level and weather permitting. Daily from 12pm-8pm *Note: For safety reasons, only Grouse Mountain rental sleds will be permitted in the Sliding Zone.

Gingerbread Village: Stroll through and vote for your favourite sweet creation in support of BC Children's Hospital. Daily 10am-10pm

Santa’s Reindeer: Meet Santa's reindeer in the Reindeer Habitat next to Santa's Workshop. Daily 9am-10pm

Reindeer Ranger Talks: Learn all about Santa's reindeer at the Reindeer Habitat. Daily 12pm, 3pm

Sleigh Rides: Embark on a magical ride through our Winter Wonderland. Sleigh rides depart from outside Santa's workshop every 20 minutes. Snow level and weather permitting.Daily 9:30am-9pm

Christmas Movies: Watch fun family Christmas movies on the big screen in the Theatre in the Sky. Daily 9:30am-9pm

Outdoor Skating Pond: Enjoy the crisp mountain air as you glide atop our magical 8,000 square foot skating pond. Skates available for rent at the Fireside Hut, next to the Skate Pond. Daily 9am-10pm

Visit grousemountain.com/christmas for more information.