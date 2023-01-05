Peacock houseguest, lonesome ram: 10 strangest B.C. conservation calls of 2022

A male peacock displays it feathers at the Toronto Zoo in Toronto on Thursday, March 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette A male peacock displays it feathers at the Toronto Zoo in Toronto on Thursday, March 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Damar Hamlin communicating, showing improvement: doctors

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since he went into cardiac arrest Monday -- and his first question was "Did we win?" his doctors said Thursday.

Accessible public transit linked to better health: study

New research suggests that better transportation infrastructure can lead to better health for citizens, finding that those who often travel about 24 kilometres outside of their neighbourhood report feeling healthier than those who don’t.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener