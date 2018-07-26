

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - Officials in British Columbia's southern Interior say evacuation alerts have been rescinded for 698 properties in Peachland and the Central Okanagan Regional District.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre says no properties in the regional district are currently on evacuation alert or order.

Although the BC Wildfire Service says the Mt. Eneas wildfire near Peachland remains active and is almost 18-square kilometres in size.

The Forests Ministry says smoke from wildfires burning outside B.C. is widespread within the Northwest Fire Centre and is expected to linger for several days.

The ministry says only three wildfires are burning in the area, and they're not the primary source of the smoke.

However, it says hot and dry conditions forecast for the Northwest Fire Centre could lead to an increase in fire activity.

“The public is urged to remain vigilant in the backcountry and be extremely careful with any recreational activity that could potentially spark a wildfire,” it says in a statement.

The BC Wildfire Service said campfire bans would take effect Thursday in the Kamloops and southeast fire centres, which faced sweltering heat.

Those bans, in addition to a prohibition imposed last week in the Coastal Fire Centre, mean campfires will not be allowed across southern B.C., until further notice.

Fire danger ratings for most of the southern third of the province are listed as high to extreme and heat warnings are posted for northeastern B.C., inland sections of the north and central coast and the entire inner south coast, Fraser Valley and Fraser Canyon.

Environment Canada forecasts temperatures in the mid to high 30s in many areas, including the Okanagan Valley where crews are making good progress containing the Mt Eneas fire south of Peachland.