The driver of a Porsche Cayenne SUV from Washington state was arrested and later released after his vehicle was involved in a fiery crash near the Peace Arch border crossing Thursday that left one person dead.

In a statement, police said the two-vehicle collision took place at around 11:30 a.m. on Highway 99 some 300 metres north of the border.

"Investigators determined a Porsche Cayenne SUV collided into a Toyota Sienna van causing the van to catch fire," investigators said.

The driver and sole occupant of the Toyota was pronounced dead that the scene.

The man driving the Porsche was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was also alone in his vehicle.

The collision shut down Highway 99 in both directions for several hours.

Southbound lanes and the border into the U.S. reopened within hours, but the northbound side remained closed until Friday morning.