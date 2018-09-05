

Krissy Vann, CTV Morning Live





Animal-lovers will unite this weekend across British Columbia. I recently had the chance to visit the BC SPCA in Vancouver to talk about their upcoming event Paws for a Cause. This is one of their most important events of the year as people gather together with their four legged friends to fight animal cruelty. Every dollar raised goes to help them rescue and care for abused, injured and abandoned animals. They also do work to prevent cruelty before it occurs through humane education programming.

During my time at the BC SPCA on CTV Morning Live in Vancouver I had the chance to meet several of the sweet faces that are looking for a good home. While speaking with staff you quickly get a sense of the love, care and passion they have for the work that they do. Many of the animal cases they deal with bring substantial challenges, but they never lose sight of the ultimate goal which is to find a suitable loving home.

BC SPCA Paws for a Cause walk will be taking place at multiple locations throughout British Columbia on Sunday September 9th. There will be food and games for both humans and pups. Some locations will even have a dog friendly beer garden on tap. Don't furget if you can't make it out on Sunday you can still make a donation to the BC SPCA or volunteer your time.