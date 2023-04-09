Pattullo Bridge reopens ahead of schedule

The Pattullo Bridge reopened to traffic in both directions Sunday after construction work was completed earlier than anticipated.

The Fraser River crossing was closed Thursday and was expected to remain closed until Tuesday morning while crews undertook "soil densification activities, paving and relocation of the seismic warning system," a notice from TransLink said.

That work was completed ahead of schedeule, an update Sunday said.

Work on a new, replacement Pattullo Bridge began in March 2020 and was originally scheduled for completion this year.

The COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues combined to make that schedule unrealistic, and the $1.3-billion megaproject's schedule was revised for a 2024 opening.

The current Pattullo Bridge, which was built nearly a century ago, will remain in place until the new one opens. The province has not announced a specific date for when that is expected to happen.