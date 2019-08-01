

CTV News Vancouver





A northbound lane closure scheduled for the Pattullo Bridge late Thursday night has been cancelled, TransLink says.

Drivers using the bridge this week may have noticed scheduled road closures from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. due to maintenance and inspections.

A bridge replacement is scheduled to be completed in 2023, but in the meantime, ongoing rehabilitation is set to keep the existing 80-year-old bridge operational.

The bridge was expected to be closed to northbound traffic from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. overnight Thursday.

#PattulloBridge over night closure for tonight has been CANCELLED. The bridge will remain open in both directions ^LA — TransLink BC (@TransLink) August 1, 2019

It's unknown if Friday's previously scheduled closures – also in the northbound lanes from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. – will also be cancelled.

During all closures, the N19 bus will be rerouted, according to TransLink. Information on route detours is available on the dates of the closures on TransLink’s website.