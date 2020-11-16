VANCOUVER -- A late-night fire in Burnaby Hospital's basement forced patients to be evacuated Sunday, all while the facility is also managing a COVID-19 outbreak.

The fire broke out just before 11 p.m. Sunday and caused extensive smoke damage.

Fifty-four firefighters from the Burnaby Fire Department were dispatched to fight the blaze, which crews believe started in an electrical breaker room in the basement.

Fire crews say there weren't any injuries and patients were evacuated by hospital staff out of an abundance of caution.

"We wanted to get on top of this fire, of course, at a hospital facility there's great care for the patients and the community," Chris Bowcock, Burnaby Fire Department fire chief, told CTV News.

Burnaby Hospital is also currently managing a COVID-19 outbreak, where five patients have tested positive for the disease. The fire department says they approach all calls with the same safety procedures and worked quickly to ensure the safety of all patients and staff.

An investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Regan Hasegawa