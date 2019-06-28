Patient 'unlawfully at large' from Coquitlam psychiatric hospital: RCMP
Mounties say 29-year-old Adam Yuan Gorges was reported missing on Thursday, June 27.
CTV News Vancouver
Published Friday, June 28, 2019 6:31AM PDT
Last Updated Friday, June 28, 2019 6:33AM PDT
Coquitlam RCMP are looking for a patient who is "unlawfully at large" from the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital.
Mounties say 29-year-old Adam Yuan Gorges was reported missing on Thursday night shortly before 10 p.m. He is now wanted on a warrant of committal.
"Gorges may behave in a way that presents a risk to himself or the public, so if you see Gorges, police ask that you not approach Gorges and instead call 911 immediately," said Staff Sgt. Gunter Weissbock in a news release.
Gorges is described as having blonde hair, blue eyes and fair skin. He is 5'9" tall and weighs around 180 lbs. He was last seen wearing a rust-coloured hoodie.
Anyone with information about Gorges and his whereabouts are asked to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file 2019-19378.