Patient 'unlawfully at large' from Coquitlam psychiatric hospital
Christopher Askey is shown in an undated photo provided by Coquitlam RCMP.
CTV News Vancouver
Published Thursday, April 11, 2019 11:18AM PDT
Police are on the lookout for a patient who's "unlawfully at large" from the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam.
Authorities said Christopher Thomas Joseph Askey failed to return to the facility Wednesday night after using a day pass.
Coquitlam RCMP said the patient should not be approached because he "may behave in a way that presents a risk to (himself) or the public." Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.
Askey is described as a 50-year-old white man, 6' tall, 181 lbs. with black hair, a light beard and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey sweatpants, a black shirt, white shoes and a dark toque.