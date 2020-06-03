VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Coquitlam say a 36-year-old man who was reported missing from a B.C. forensic psychiatric hospital has been found.

Ajia Richardson left the hospital on Colony Farm Road on May 21 and was reported missing that evening.

At the time, Mounties said his behaviour could present "a risk to himself or the public." He was wanted on a warrant of committal under the Criminal Code.

But late Tuesday evening, Mounties said he had been located.

They did not provide details about where or when he was found.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione