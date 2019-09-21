

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





Emergency crews converged on an apartment building in Surrey's Guildford neighbourhood Saturday afternoon after a child reportedly fell out of a window.

The incident took place around 3:15 p.m. in the 10200 block of 153 Street, near 102A Avenue.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed two ambulances were dispatched to the scene. They transported one patient to hospital. EHS could now confirm the cause of the injuries or the condition of the patient.

Video from the scene showed paramedics carrying a small patient onto a gurney. The patient appeared to be conscious, moving their hands as crews worked to secure them.

A window on the building's third floor appeared to have had its screen dislodged.