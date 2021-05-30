VANCOUVER -- Two people are in hospital, one of them in critical condition, after a fire on a boat in Pitt Lake Sunday afternoon.

B.C. Emergency Health Services told CTV News Vancouver its crews were called to the Grant Narrows boat launch at 12:15 p.m. for reports of an explosion.

One person was airlifted to hospital in critical condition, while the another was transported by ground ambulance, EHS said.

Video from the scene shared with CTV News shows a small motorboat engulfed in flames and thick black smoke pouring into the air.