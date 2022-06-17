Passport renewal delays could hinder B.C. family's dream trip to see golf tournament

A dream graduation present has turned into a nightmare for one Ladner, B.C., family due to ongoing passport renewal delays.

Last October, Sarah Wiebe entered a ticket lottery for the Open Championship tournament at St. Andrews in Scotland as a potential graduation gift for her golf-loving son.

"There were 1.3 million entries," Wiebe told CTV News Vancouver, saying the trip was a "bucket-list item."

Against the odds, the family won tickets.

Then, in late March, Wiebe noticed her kids' passports needed to be renewed. With months still before her trip, she decided to apply by mail, thinking she had plenty of time to spare.

"I sent off the kids' original birth certificates, a certified copy of my son's driver's licence, the applications themselves and my credit card number," Wiebe said, adding that she hasn't heard anything back, even though the payment has gone through.

Wiebe said she's tried emailing, calling and even writing to her local member of Parliament. An automated message on Passport Canada's system says it could take up to nine weeks plus mailing time to receive a passport, but Wiebe said she's up to week 12.

Meanwhile, going in person isn't much better. Those seeking last-minute passports for urgent trips are still being forced to wait in long lines, sometimes overnight.

The federal government has previously said staffing issues and an increase in passport applications are the cause of the lengthy waits.

"At this point we're receiving a far greater volume in terms of applications than what we have capacity to process," said Karina Gould, minister of children, families and social development.

Gould said the mail-in process has been especially challenging, with applications taking about 45 business days to process.

Offering advice to other travellers, Wiebe said people should "go get in line" if they need a passport urgently.

"That seems to be the solution. Don't mail it. Get up at 4:30 in the morning and go, I guess," she said.

"It's frustrating because didn't they see this coming?"