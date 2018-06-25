

CTV Vancouver





It appears that British Columbians are passionate about their parks.

In just a year and a half, more than 101,000 commemorative BC Parks licence plates have been sold to vehicle owners, raising $2.3 million.

The money will be invested in additional programs and projects meant to preserve and improve the provincial parks, Environment Minister George Heyman said.

It has already helped fund initiatives such as the Student Ranger Program. The funds have been earmarked for projects related to conservation, community engagement and Indigenous relations.

The licence plates were made available as part of a partnership between the provincial government and the public auto insurer. Three specialty plates were put up for sale: a Kermode bear, the snow-capped Purcell Mountains and Porteau Cove overlooking Howe Sound.

So far, 36,936 bought the spirit bear version, while 35,030 chose the mountains and 29,102 chose Porteau Cove.

Those looking to upgrade their plates can pay $50 for the BC Parks editions. To keep them, drivers are charged a $40 annual renewal fee.

All net proceeds from the sales and renewals go into the Park Enhancement Fund.