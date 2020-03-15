VANCOUVER -- Kelowna International Airport says it has been informed by health officials about a passenger who flew from Vancouver to Kelowna on March 10 who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The passenger flew on WestJet flight WS3326 from Vancouver International Airport, the Kelowna airport said in a news release.

All passengers of the flight disembarked in Kelowna.

"YLW is sharing this information to keep the community informed about the possibility of virus transmission," the airport said.

WestJet also announced the incident on its COVID-19 blog, saying passengers in rows 10 to 16 of the flight are considered "close contacts" of the passenger who tested positive, and may be at risk of exposure.

Passengers outside of those rows are not required to self-isolate, but should self-monitor for 14 days as a precaution, WestJet said.

On Saturday, the provincial government announced nine new cases of the novel coronavirus. Seven of those were located in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, one was in the Fraser Health region and one was in the Interior Health region, where Kelowna is located.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.