Passenger dies after crash on Langley highway, police watchdog says in update on investigation

The passenger of a vehicle that was involved in a serious crash in Langley this week has died, B.C.'s police oversight agency says.

The Independent Investigations Office said in a statement Thursday the man died of his critical injuries in the evening of March 19, the day after the crash.

The IIO was called to investigate the collision, which closed Highway 13 for several hours Monday, to determine whether police involvement may have led to the incident.

According to the agency, Langley Mounties tried to pull over the driver of a black Mazda that was travelling east on 16 Avenue. The driver didn't stop, however, and ended up crashing into the back of a semi trailer that was going south on Highway 13. The female driver's injuries were minor, but the male passenger was taken to hospital in critical condition.

"The IIO was notified of the incident shortly after it occurred and commenced an investigation," a statement from the IIO said.

Langley RCMP issued its own statement about the incident Monday, but didn't share details about the attempted traffic stop.

The IIO investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, regardless of any allegation of wrongdoing.

Anyone with information about the crash, which happened between 12 and 12:30 a.m., is asked to contact the IIO at 1-855-446-8477.