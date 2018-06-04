

CTV Vancouver





Mounties say one person is dead after a serious collision on the Coquihalla Highway over the weekend.

Fraser Valley Traffic Services responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 5 between Shylock and Caroline Mine roads at about 5 p.m. Sunday.

In a statement the next day, investigators said a vehicle travelling south lost control and rolled off the roadway. One of the three occupants was ejected and died as a result of their injuries.

The driver and the other passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries only.

The RCMP's Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service and Fraser Valley Traffic Services are still investigating the cause of the crash. They do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor.

Investigators are asking anyone who might have driven by the scene before first responders got there to contact them at 604-702-4309 and quote file number 2018-22119.