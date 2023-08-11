Party in the streets, dance in a park, clean up a beach: 10 weekend activities for Vancouverites

Crowds gathered outside the City Centre Artist Lodge on Main Street and 5th Avenue for the 2022 Vancouver Mural Festival's Mount Pleasant street party. (Photo: Gabriel Martins) Crowds gathered outside the City Centre Artist Lodge on Main Street and 5th Avenue for the 2022 Vancouver Mural Festival's Mount Pleasant street party. (Photo: Gabriel Martins)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener