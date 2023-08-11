Party in the streets, dance in a park, clean up a beach: 10 weekend activities for Vancouverites
There’s plenty of ways to celebrate getting to the end of a short work week in Vancouver. From parties in the city to educational excursions in nature, these 10 events offer something for everyone.
PARTY IN THE STREETS OF MOUNT PLEASANT
For the last weekend of the 2023 Vancouver Mural Festival, which kicked off on Aug. 4, organizers are turning a section of Mount Pleasant into a party zone. The City Centre Artist Lodge at 2111 Main St. is the epicentre of festivities, which will flow into the back alley and onto 5th and 6th avenues. The party is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Closing time on all three days is 10 p.m.
“Come for art and music, stay for the cute hangout spots, rotating vendor markets and family friendly pop-up bars located throughout the site,” wrote organizers online. Partygoers will be able to fuel up on delicious offerings from food trucks.
Each day has a different lineup complete with entertainment by DJs, a variety of musical acts and drag performers. Many artist studios at the City Centre Artist lodge will be open to the public as well.
More details about the free, multi-day street party are available on the VMF website.
LEARN TO FOXTROT
Friday is the seventh night of the Robson Square Summer Dance Series, a weekly event that begins with a free, social dance lesson followed by two shows featuring competitive ballroom dance students. For one hour, starting at 7:30 p.m., instructors will break down the basic steps of the foxtrot. A social dance will break up shows by competitive dancers from JC Dance Co at 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Up to 500 people attend the weekly event, according to the online listing.
SING HEAVY METAL
Casual headbangers, you’re in luck—Pleasant Mountain Music is hosting a heavy metal singing drop-in night on Friday between 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
The event is by donation and will take place at the music school located at 2435A Granville St.
It’s divided into three, one-hour acts—“Abyssus Chorus,” a choir session, “Erebos Anthem,” a time for diva soloists and “Obscuris Cantus,” an opportunity for more experimental solos.
The night is meant for people who love to sing metal but can’t commit to joining a choir, according to organizers. They ask that people pre-register, so they can have an idea of how many people plan to attend.
DANCE IN A PARK
For a different flavour of dance, or to get away from crowds downtown, there will be Latin music and moves at Mount Pleasant’s Riley Park on both Friday and Saturday night. From 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., DJs will be playing Cuban, salsa, bachata, cumbia and merengue songs, according to the event listing. The open dance event costs $5 to attend. If you can’t make it this weekend, there will be other Latin weekend dances every Friday and Saturday of the month, except for Aug. 19.
CLEAN, STRETCH & EAT AT A BEACH
Surfrider Foundation Vancouver, a volunteer non-profit organization dedicated to protecting coastlines, has organized a beach cleanup at Spanish Banks on Saturday that will end with a community yoga class and barbeque. The event is free and starts with a check-in at the west parking lot on Northwest Marine Drive at 9:30 a.m. People are asked to bring their own equipment for the beach clean, as organizers say they’ll only have enough buckets and pickers for 50 to 100 people. They say the event has been popular in the past, and supplies are doled out on a first come, first serve basis.
Upon registering, participants can indicate whether they’d like to volunteer as a cleaner or help out with sorting the litter.
Organizers recommend wearing closed toe shoes and warn they will get dirty.
Following the clean up, Mat Collective will be hosting a free, outdoor yoga class from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Registration is required for this part of the event as well.
After class, a by-donation barbeque will commence, ending at 4 p.m. There will be options for carnivores and vegetarians alike, and people are encouraged to bring other fun activities with them to the beach.
CELEBRATE AFRICAN HERITAGE
The 9th annual African Descent Festival is happening at English Bay Beach on Saturday and Sunday, providing an opportunity for Vancouverites to celebrate and learn about different cultures and countries from Africa, as well as their contributions to the city.
“Experience the vibrant energy of African music and live performers, indulge in delicious Afro-fusion cuisines, and connect with a community that celebrates African heritage,” reads the listing for the annual event.
The festival headliners are Eddy Kenzo, a Grammy-nominated Ugandan singer, and the dance group Ghetto Kids, who will perform on Sunday between 7:10 and 9 p.m. More than a dozen entertainers are part of the programming, and two city councillors are slated to speak as well—the Green Party’s Pete Fry and ABC Vancouver’s Rebecca Bligh.
A full breakdown of the entertainment schedule is available online. The festivities kick off at 10 a.m. on both days.
FUNDRAISE FOR FOSTER PETS
Canines and carbohydrates will converge Saturday at Community Taps + Pizza, where a bake sale fundraiser is being held for Endless Pawsabilities Rescue Society. The non-profit organization connects pets with foster families and forever homes. The event is being hosted by local real estate agent Shira Puterman, whose dog Winston is an EPRS alumni, according to the listing. She plans to match all proceeds, and will also be collecting new or gently used dog gear—such as leashes, collars, harnesses, dog crates and toys—to support the non-profit’s efforts. During the bake sale, which runs from noon to 2 p.m. at 1191 Commercial Dr., there will be adoptable dogs on site.
GET TO KNOW A TRAIL
The Stanley Park Ecology Society is inviting people on an exploration of Brockton Oval Trail as part of its “Get to Know a Trail” series. Participants will meet at the information booth at 715 Stanley Park Dr. at 10 a.m., and the event is 90 minutes long.
This week’s program is led by SPES educator Anna Bondartchouk and registration is required. The program is ticketed on a sliding scale, ranging between $10 and $25, and requires “moving at a moderate pace with moderate inclines on some uneven surfaces, on sidewalks and paths around Beaver Lake,” note organizers.
DECORATE A SASH FOR PRIDE
Pride weekend may be over in Vancouver, but celebrations are far from done.
The Museum of Vancouver is hosting a sash decorating textile workshop on Sunday, titled “Across Our Queer Bodies,” to celebrate Pride.
Sarah Wong, an interdisciplinary, queer artist, is hosting the event, which runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 1100 Chesnut St.
The workshop will explore pageant sashes as “wearable objects of pride that reflect both movements of resistance and expressions of fantastical glamour,” reads the event listing.
Tickets for the event are sold on a sliding scale, ranging between $20 and $55. Each ticket includes a pre-sewn sash and materials to decorate it with. No sewing or textile experience is required, according to organizers. This event is only open to members of the LGBTQ2S+ community, as capacity is limited.
“We request that allies help us make space for just those in community. Thank you for your understanding and allyship,” the website notes.
CHECK OUT LIVE PERFORMANCES AT GRANVILLE ISLAND
A free dance and music series will take over Granville Island on Sunday as part of a collaboration between New Works and Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation. The performances will take place at the Picnic Pavilion, next to the bridge on Old Bridge Walk footpath, at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Artists taking part in the series include Edward Sembatya, Fiana Kawana, Jhoely Triana Flamenco and Earthen Bodies.
Organizers say audiences of all ages are welcome.
