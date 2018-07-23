

The Canadian Press





The heat is on across much of B.C., with temperatures climbing into the 30s in many areas.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the entire inland south coast region, including Victoria and Metro Vancouver, as well as inland sections of the north and central coasts.

The weather office says temperatures for this time of year will be five to 10 degrees above average – and the heat will continue all week.

Air quality advisories are also posted for the Boundary and Okanagan areas, as well as East Kootenay and East Columbia, due to smoke from nearby wildfires.

