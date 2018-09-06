An air quality advisory is in effect for much of B.C.'s Lower Mainland a day after the smoky smell wafted back into Metro Vancouver.

Municipal officials said Thursday the elevated concentration of fine particulate matter drifting in from west coast wildfires may affect those with underlying medical conditions.

Infants, the elderly, and people with diabetes or lung or heart diseases are the most susceptible. They should put off any strenuous activities until the advisory has lifted.

Symptoms include chest discomfort, shortness of breath, coughing and wheezing.

Metro Vancouver issued the advisory for the region and for the Fraser Valley. In a statement, officials said the particulate drifting from fires in B.C. and the U.S. is at a lower level than last month, and improvements are expected to begin overnight.

Rain is in the forecast Friday, which will help clear the air.